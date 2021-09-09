Lawton Community Theatre has postponed its production of “Annie” until November.
The play was scheduled to begin Sept. 16. The theater will now produce “Annie” Nov. 4-7 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
According to the theater’s Managing Director Chance Harmon, who is also directing “Annie,” postponing the production allows cast members who have contracted COVID-19 to still be in the production after being cleared by the Comanche County Health Department. The postponement of “Annie” also will allow unafflicted cast members to spread out rehearsals.
“Like all theaters across the world, we are learning how to navigate this global health pandemic while still exercising the mission of LCT, which is to promote live theater,” Harmon said. “I am thankful that we have a caring cast making up ‘Annie’ who did their due diligence to keep each other safe. Once we were made aware of a positive COVID-19 case within our cast, we immediately canceled rehearsal and recommended every cast and crew member get tested.
“Again, I couldn’t be more proud of this cast for doing what they needed to do to keep each other safe and healthy. I’m happy to say we will be back to rehearsal on Sept. 7. I have reworked our rehearsal schedule to allow us to keep our group size low and more opportunities for social distancing.”
Those who have already purchased tickets for “Annie” or are LCT season ticket holders are requested to contact the theater’s box office (580-355-1600) to switch tickets to the new date. Lawton Community Theatre’s production of “Annie” will take place Nov. 4-7 at McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Masks are required in the auditorium and social distancing will be enforced by auditorium staff.
For questions, contact the Lawton Community Theatre box office at 580-355-1600.