Lawton Celebrates 122 Years: Maj. Gen. Brooks highlights enduring bond with Fort Sill

Members of the historic Fort Sill Half-Section attended Lawton’s 122nd Birthday Celebration Aug. 3, 2023. The City of Lawton and Mayor Stanley Booker awarded the team its inaugural Living Legacy Award for the teams efforts on post and in the community.

Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and the City of Lawton kicked off the city’s 122nd birthday celebrations Aug. 3. The celebration not only showcased the community’s rich history but also underscored the enduring bond between Fort Sill and Lawton.

In his address, Brooks, who assumed command of Fort Sill only weeks before, expressed his excitement to be back with Team Lawton-Fort Sill. “I just want to say how excited I am personally to be back on Team Lawton-Fort Sill,” he said. Brooks extended his gratitude to the city for its unwavering support to the soldiers, Marines, civilians, and their families associated with Fort Sill.

