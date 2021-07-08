The law is on the lookout for a Lawton man after an arrest warrant was issued for allegations of molesting a 15-year-old girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Shauntoris Ciantia Diandre Bradshaw Sr., 42, for an allegation of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison.
Police took a report made on behalf of the girl with the allegation Bradshaw “has been molesting her” in October 2020, according to the warrant affidavit. A DHS Child Welfare Specialist interviewed the girl.
She said Bradshaw began with comments about her body before making lewd suggestions. She said he asked her to “not snitch on him” due to a prior conversation they’d had about sex with boys, the affidavit states. She said he wouldn’t trust her if she didn’t expose herself to him, but she said no.
The girl said another time, he’d come up behind her and rubbed himself on her while trying to kiss her neck, but she elbowed him and ran into her bedroom, according to the affidavit. She also alleged other lewd comments and situations that included unwanted touching.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Bradshaw.