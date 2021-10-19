The City of Lawton is preparing to draw the curtains on the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council.
On October 14, during a regular meeting of the McMahon Auditorium Authority, the board accepted the dissolution of the council and the absorption of its assets and duties into the auditorium authority. The dissolution was outlined in documents drafted by the City of Lawton’s attorney’s office.
“The Lawton Arts and Humanities Council has been a public trust for a number of years. It has had the authority and responsibility to promote the arts and humanities in Lawton on behalf of the city,” Jason Poudrier, the city's arts and humanities administrator, said. “Over the last few years their role and the roles of the McMahon Auditorium Authority started to merge. Essentially we had these two entities that have similar functions so by combining them it increases efficiency and fiscal responsibility.”
As public trusts, the council and the auditorium authority are subject to detailed audits each year. By rolling the responsibilities of the council into the auditorium authority, it eliminated the need for two audits, Poudrier said.
“There have been years where the single greatest cost for the council, outside of the International Festival, has been their audit,” Poudrier said. “If we have one of them falling under the other, then we only have one audit, and we can save those funds and use them for additional arts programming in the city.”
Additionally, both the council and the auditorium authority have volunteer executive boards. Some of the members serve on both boards. With volunteers in short supply, this action will help free up volunteer hours for other projects.
While the decision was approved during the auditorium authority’s meeting, it will not be finalized until the Lawton City Council signs off on the dissolution and absorption, a move that Poudrier hopes will come within the next month.
“Because these are public trusts, at some point the city council basically gave them that authority. Now we need them to approve it and say that the council has served its purpose and is coming to a close, with the McMahon Auditorium Authority accepting the assets and responsibilities,” Poudrier said. “Once we have the city council’s blessing we can start reworking the bylaws and hopefully moving forward we can do more in regards to arts in the city.”