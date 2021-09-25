ANADARKO — Thursday proved to be a historic day for the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.
With Chairman Matthew Komalty’s signature on the final page of contracts for just under 200 acres of land south of Anadarko, Indian City, U.S.A. is now, truly, Native American land. It was a morning that met U.S. government officials with tribal leadership to seal the deal.
Komalty said he has asked the seven surrounding tribes if they would like to participate in the reconnection of the Indian City land with the tribes in building a village at the site. Hopes are to return the landmark attraction to its past glory.
Plans are being formed to construct a new cultural center and museum at the site, according to Komalty. It is hoped visitors can gain real insight into Kiowa culture and history.
“They can visibly see how our culture is, learn about our culture, and at the same time preserve our culture,” he said.
The tribe applied for the fee-to-trust acquisition of the 197.39 acres on July 26, 2019. The purpose of putting the land into trust is to further facilitate tribal self-determination by preserving and protecting lands and resources, according to Neely Tsoodle, tribe information officer.
Another purpose of the move is for the re-establishment of tribal jurisdiction and affirmation of sovereignty of an area of historical significance to the tribe, according to Komalty. The land is within the external boundaries of the tribe’s reservation as established by the Treaty of Medicine Lodge from Oct. 21, 1867.
“The tribe considers this of significant importance because the process to applying to acquire your land back is very difficult and time-consuming,” he said. “We consider ourselves very blessed and fortunate.”
“This is a momentous occasion for the Kiowa Tribe," he said. "This has never happened before in our history. For any tribe, regaining land in trust is a big deal no matter how many acres; 200 acres is a large amount to recover. And we plan to make the best of it to bring this historic landmark back to its heyday and then some.”
The dance grounds have been home to the annual Kiowa Black Leggings ceremonial. The esteemed warrior society presented the colors to begin Thursday morning’s ceremony.
Tsoodle said this is the first successful land acquisition application with the federal government in the tribe’s history.
In March, the tribe acquired another 11 acres to trust in Hobart. Plans are for the construction of a gaming establishment in the Kiowa County seat.
