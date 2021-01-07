As holiday good cheer ambassadors representing the Army and their battalion, Capt. Jae Chang and 2nd Lt. Cort Rodgers carried fingers full of festively printed gift bags filled with seasonal delights destined for a special delivery Christmas Eve.
Both officers are assigned to the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade’s 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery where Chang is the chaplain, and Rodgers serves as the Headquarters and Alpha Batteries training room officer-in-charge.
Nearly 100 children who reside at the Peppers Ranch Foster Care Community in Guthrie received toys from the battalion. The children ranged from toddler all the way up to 16 years of age.
According to 2-6th ADA Command Sgt. Maj. Cameron Copeland, everyone in the battalion participated in this year’s toy drive.
“We are grateful to share our blessings and resources with the community, and to be able to reach out to these foster children, especially in this COVID environment,” Copeland said.
Looking forward, Copeland said the battalion would like to continue its support of the ranch, not just through the provision of resources, but also through a mentorship program.