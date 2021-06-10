Saturday the Lawton Farmers Market will c celebrate Kids Day at the Market.
A variety of fun and free activities are on the agenda including a scavenger hunt with goody bags for school-age children, bubble stations, coloring stations, seed planting and free seed packets, smoothie bike, food demonstrations, Jiu jitsu demonstrations, a bike obstacle course, soccer skills academy, and booths from community kid-related organizations. Those organizations include the Lawton Public Library, the Comanche County Health Department, Comanche County OSU Extension and 4-H, Fit Kids, ONIE, TSET, Next Step, Ft. Sill New Parent Outreach, Hungry Hearts, and United Way Success by 6.
The event will take place during regular market hours from 8 a.m. to noon at 227 SW 38th Street in the Cameron University Stadium parking lot.
Several food trucks will be on hand including The Fresh Shave Lawton shaved ice, Jimmy’s Donuts and Coffee, and Bam Mexican Food Truck.
In addition to all of the activities for Kids Day, if you received your first COVID shot at the market the health department will return on Saturday with their mobile unit to give the second follow-up shots. Shots also will be available for people age 12 and up.
“We want the Lawton Farmers Market to be not only a great place to shop for local, delicious, nutritious foods on Saturday mornings but a fun, healthy, educational activity for our youngest Lawton citizens. It’s very important that our kids make the connection at a young age about where their food comes from, and how it relates to making good choices for better overall health,” explained Cathy Field, Lawton Farmers Market spokesperson.
For more information about the Lawton Farmers Market visit their Facebook page or lawtonfarmersmarket.com.