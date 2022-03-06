MINOT, N.D. — Kid Rock will headline the North Dakota State Fair this summer, and several top country acts and an award-winning rapper also are scheduled to perform.

The Bismarck Tribune reports officials on Friday announced the grandstand entertainment lineup for the nine-day fair that gets underway July 22 at the State Fairgrounds in Minot.

Kid Rock and 1980s rock band Night Ranger will open the fair.

Koe Wetzel and rapper Nelly also will perform.

Country acts scheduled to perform are Cody Johnson, Elvie Shane, Will Banister, Old Dominion and Sam Hunt.

Other grandstand entertainment includes a demolition derby and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Indian Horse Relay.