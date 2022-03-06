Kid Rock to headline North Dakota State Fair in July The Associated Press Mar 6, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MINOT, N.D. — Kid Rock will headline the North Dakota State Fair this summer, and several top country acts and an award-winning rapper also are scheduled to perform.The Bismarck Tribune reports officials on Friday announced the grandstand entertainment lineup for the nine-day fair that gets underway July 22 at the State Fairgrounds in Minot.Kid Rock and 1980s rock band Night Ranger will open the fair.Koe Wetzel and rapper Nelly also will perform.Country acts scheduled to perform are Cody Johnson, Elvie Shane, Will Banister, Old Dominion and Sam Hunt.Other grandstand entertainment includes a demolition derby and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Indian Horse Relay. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nelly Act Show Music Fair Grandstand Entertainment Hidatsa Minot Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists