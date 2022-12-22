Eagerness, excitement, and adrenaline are written all over the faces of the U.S. Army and Army Reserve soldiers waiting to jump out of a C-17 Globemaster III hailing from Altus Air Force Base. When their parachutes open and they hit the ground at the Sicily Drop Zone near Fayetteville, North Carolina, all their anticipation will have paid off the moment a child opens the gift that soldier donated for the annual Operation Toy Drop 2.0.

Soldiers from across the world came together to donate toys for Operation Toy Drop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 7-9. Service members from Thailand, Poland and Brazil boarded the C-17, piloted by U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. J.D. Shaw, Maj. Jonathan Crawley and Maj. Emily Barkemeyer, 58th Airlift Squadron instructor pilots.