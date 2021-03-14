Cameron pitchers fell victim to five Texas A&M-Kingsville homers, as the No. 18 ranked Javelinas spoiled CU’s home debut on Friday.
The Aggies fell to 2-4 in league play and 9-7 overall with a pair of losses, 2-1 and 11-7, to a ranked TAMUK squad that remains perfect in Lone Star Conference play. However, the sweep didn’t come easy as the Aggies put up a fight in their first two games at McMahon Field this spring.
Sophomore pitcher Breley Webb got the ball in game one against the Javelinas and held the top team in the LSC to just two runs, scattering 10 hits and two walks across six innings of work.
Webb kept the game scoreless in the first three innings by stranding four runners on base, including getting out of a bases loaded, one-out jam in the third. She fell victim to the long ball in the fourth, as Jennifer Giesey hit a solo shot to break the scoreless tie.
In the bottom of the frame, Webb helped her cause by hitting a ball over the left field fence that was brought back in to play by Lauren Kelly, resulting in a RBI double that scored Callie Christensen.
After a scoreless fifth, the Javelinas took back the lead on another solo shot, this time off the bat of Anastacia Leibas.
That would be all Sadie Castillo would need, as the TAMUK pitcher gave up just three hits, while walking three and striking out seven CU hitters in her fifth win of the young season.
Webb and Bethany Hines, who came in to pitch for CU in the seventh, combined to strand nine Javelinas on the base-paths while striking out five, four by Webb and one by Hines.
Khmari Edwards, Madyson Marvulli, and Webb provided CU’s trio of hits in the loss.
Game two was the opposite of the first, as both teams opened things up with three-run first innings.
Texas A&M-Kingsville opened the game with five straight singles that produced two of their three runs in the inning. The third came in on a sacrifice fly that was followed by a double-play to end the frame.
Cameron answered with a Brenna Busby leadoff double to open the bottom of the first, which was followed by a Mikayla Richmond bunt single. Edwards then tied things up with her first homer of the season, a three-run shot to left field.
A Kayla Gonzales solo homer in the third but the Javelinas back on top, but that lead didn’t last long as CU scored two on a Webb RBI single in the bottom of the inning that scored Busby and Richmond once again.
Kingsville added three runs in the fourth to take back the lead and then pushed four more across in the fifth giving them an 11-6 advantage after Cameron scored a run in the bottom of the fourth on a double-steal.
Another bunt single by Richmond saw Kaylyn Smith come all the way in to score from second to cut into the deficit, but the freshman pitcher for TAMUK, Lizette Del Angel limited the damage and closed out the 11-7 win to earn the doubleheader sweep.
All 11 of the runs scored in game two were charged to Hines, who walked three and gave up 15 hits in her 4.2 innings in the circle. Webb came in to relieve the senior and did not give up a hit or a run with three punch-outs in her 2.1 innings of work.
Richmond and Webb both had three hits in the game two loss. Smith added a pair of knocks, while Edwards and Webb combined to drive in five of CU’s seven runs. Both teams stranded eight runners on the bases in the night-cap.
Cameron will look to split its second straight weekend to open league play when the Aggies host Texas A&M International today for a noon doubleheader, weather permitting at McMahon Field. A&M-International lost a pair at Oklahoma Christian on Friday.