If you’re on the fence about selling your home, now may be the time to sell.
For the first time in her 40 years as a realtor, Brenda Bentley of William Nelson & Co. is seeing sellers get well above asking price for their home. Over the last few months, she and her business partner, Nelson Marrero, have seen a very drastic shift in the Lawton housing market. Housing is selling faster, usually over asking price, many times without inspections and oftentimes sight unseen. Things the duo said they’ve never seen before.
“It’s been hard for sellers all these years,” Bentley said. “This is the first time in my career, and I’ve been doing this for 40 years, that I’ve seen a seller actually make money and get above asking and it worked out and not paying closing costs. They’re still paying some but not like they were like every deal had 6 — $8,000 in closing.”
The market, at the time, was especially tough on the military, Bentley said. Military personnel generally transfer every two to three years. Many choose to buy homes at new duty stations and when they receive orders, they have to put the home on the market.
Two years ago, many of those sellers would use V.A. Home Loan Guarantee programs that required no money down, which became a problem when they wanted to sell. Without equity in the home, sellers would usually be forced to pay closing costs and cash out of pocket to get the home to market.
“So, it was just hard when we’ve got to sell them and the values hadn’t come up,”, said Bentley. “The sellers were really, really hurting and after two to three years, they haven’t paid enough in to be able to just walk away. So, a lot of times they had to bring money to closing just to get out of that deal.”
Until a few months ago, a house would go on the market, and it would stay there for up to six months with little interest and few offers. Now, in just minutes it will have 10 or more offers with most well over asking price, said the realtors.
“These buyers are offering well over asking price and adding stipulations like no inspections, no repairs, ‘We’ll take it as is,’” said Marrero. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
So, who’s buying the houses?
Marrero said hedge fund companies are a big investor in markets around the country, including Lawton. However, rather than flipping the homes for a quick profit, these companies are looking more for the long-term investment and turning the properties into rental income.
While average buyers typically pay a mortgage interest rate between 2 percent and 4 percent these days, hedge fund companies can borrow money for much less. These companies can get billion-dollar loans at interest rates around 1.4 percent. In practice, this means hedge fund companies can afford to tack on an extra $5,000 to $20,000 to the purchase price of every home, while getting the house at the same actual cost as a typical homeowner. And their offers are almost always all cash, which is a big leg up in a competitive market, said Marrero.
When a typical buyer offers over asking price, they will generally need to borrow the money from a bank and if the home doesn’t appraise for what the buyer offered, then that will be cash the buyer will have to pay upfront, explained Marrero.
This market is influencing rentals as well, many of which are privately owned by individuals. With offers well over market value, many of them are selling. Even when they have renters.
While hedge fund companies are buying up houses, that’s not the only problem, Marrero said. The market in Lawton is slim and part of that is because builders are not building. With labor shortages and lumber prices going up, home building has all but halted unless the homes are pre-sold.
“This time last year we only listed about 120 to 130 homes, and today we have 285,” Marrero said. “We used to carry anywhere from 800 to 1000 listings. Part of that is builders, some is hedge funds buying it up and then COVID really kept people from moving. We’re up 30 percent on the houses we’ve sold, but the average price is also up 11 percent. Last year, the average price $146,000 and today it’s $160,000 in the Lawton area.”
Marrero isn’t worried this is going to cause another housing bubble, like 2008. Lenders are more cautious than they were then and there’s not a massive over-building problem like there was back then either, Marrero said. Demand for housing was artificially driven up during the last boom because some people with little or no income were able to get mortgages. The federal government cracked down on so-called NINJA loans (no income, no job, no assets) after the subprime crisis.
“I don’t see prices going down all that much over time,” said Marrero, “I think what we’ll see is longer D.O.M.s (days on market). In 2020 houses would stay on market for about 79 days or more, now they’re only lasting about 39 days. Before that, it could take up to six months to sell a house. It was really easy to negotiate then. We had a buyer’s market and sellers were really getting the short end of the stick. This seller’s market we have now isn’t just in Lawton either, it’s everywhere.”