Investigators said a man arrested for exposing himself at the Salvation Army also is accused of threatening the arresting police officer and his mother.
Charlie Orlando Easter, 46, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of indecent exposure and planning an act of violence, both after two prior felony convictions, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of either count.
Easter was arrested Sunday evening after police received a report of a man exposing himself at the Salvation Army, 1305 SW E. He was placed under arrest for indecent exposure.
Once inside a police patrol vehicle, “Easter became agitated and began making threats” toward the arresting officer and the officer’s mother including stating he would shoot the officer “in the head,” the affidavit states. The threats are alleged to have continued as he was being booked into City Jail.
Easter has prior felon convictions in Comanche County from May 2016 for second-degree robbery, and from March 8 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 bond with the order to have no contact with the witnesses, Easter returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 15 for his preliminary hearing conference.