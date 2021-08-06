The Constitution’s latest foray into documentaries has the imposing goal of telling the history of Lawton through the voices of Native Americans.
The Lawton Constitution will premiere the first video of a four-part series titled “In the Shadow of the Wichitas,” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.
The documentary is in conjunction with Lawton’s 120th birthday celebrations. Part 1 of the series will tell the history of the Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache peoples of Southwest Oklahoma and is told through the eyes of Wallace Coffey, the former Chairman of the Comanche Nation; Anita Onco-Johnson, District 5 Rep. of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma; and Michael Darrow, tribal historian for the Fort Sill Apache.
“Ultimately, all four videos showcase the diversity of Lawton, which I think was one of the things that we really wanted to hammer home with this,” said Director Gary Reddin. “I think the videos show that this is a place with a very rich history and parts of that history aren’t pretty and I don’t think we shied away from that.”
Coffey begins the video with a Comanche Hymn of Hope before discussing how the Comanche people moved into the area. He discusses in-depth what the Indian School meant for his people when children were taken from their homes and placed in boarding schools. They were discouraged from speaking their native tongue and disciplined for doing so.
Onco-Johnson, from the Comanche Reformed Church, guides audiences through the history of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma. She talks about the rich history of her people.
Darrow will finish the 24-minute video with an unambiguous look into how the Fort Sill Apache were treated by the U.S. Government and his tribe’s relationship with Fort Sill.
“This video captures the idea of many different people ending up in the same place, and trying to make a go of it, which is ultimately what Lawton is today — really just this big melting pot of different communities,” according to Reddin.
The documentary was filmed over a period of about three months, said Reddin, who edited hours of footage. He said while many will see each video separately, it’s the entirety of the work that truly tells the story and showcases the diversity that is Lawton today.
Reddin will take audiences through the many eras that shaped Lawton into what it is today. He starts with a journey into the pioneer days with Mattie Beale where experts will discuss her history as well as take the audience on a guided tour of her home. The series then moves on to the city’s namesake, Brig. Gen. Henry Lawton where historians will talk about his time at Fort Sill and his death in the Philippine—American War. Finally, viewers will be taken back to the tumultuous 1960s and 70s with Mary McClure when she talks about the Group and its role in the Civil Rights Movement.
“This was really the brainchild of Gary Reddin and Dee Ann Patterson, who had the idea we could tell the story in a different way,” said Constitution Publisher David Stringer. “Video and movie making are just different ways to do what we’ve always done: document the history of the community. It was a fun — and challenging — project to be a part of and I’m really glad The Constitution could create this for our citizens.”
Following the premier Reddin, Darrow and other guests will sit for a Q&A panel with the audience to discuss the making of the film and give more in depth look into the tribes and their history.