Eagles cram on short week
Last week Eisenhower head football coach Eric Gibson was talking about how it was beneficial in planning for Guthrie that the Eagles had plenty of time with Lawton Public Schools having the week off for fall break.
The added practice time gave Ike plenty of time to focus on a big road game against the Bluejays and while Ike lost that game by a 28-10 score, it still made preparations easier.
This week the Eagles face a completely different situation with another tough opponent and a Thursday game, as the Wildcats come to Cameron Stadium for a 7 p.m. battle in a key District 5A-2 battle.
The issue of concern is the fact Piedmont runs the Flex-bone offense which includes a great deal of option plays and plenty of faking and deception in the backfield.
The player who makes those fakes is sophomore quarterback Joshua Mars, a 5-10, 190-pounder, who had an older brother who led the Wildcats last year. They rely a good deal on an option pitch with sophomore Cannon Wood, a bruising 6-2, 210-pounder with good quickness.
“They are big and physical but what makes them tougher to prepare for is that they run the Flex-bone,” Gibson said. “We haven’t seen a Flex-bone team this year but you have to be fundamentally sound and have everyone taking care of their own assignment.
“We actually got the kids together Sunday to go over our schemes on defense to make up for having a short week to prepare. We’ve been telling our defensive guys to trust what they see, to take care of their assignment and not be deceived by all those fakes.
“To try and get in as much work as we can, we’re basically combining our normal Wednesday and Thursday practice schedule to make sure our defensive guys are ready for what we will see out of Piedmont.”
Playoff position at stake
While Ike has actually forged a 3-2 record in District 5A-2 games, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has announced a change made due to Western Heights’ not playing some of its games.
The Oklahoma City school has been embroiled in major issues in recent months that included the Oklahoma Department of Education taking over management of the school. While those issues didn’t directly affect the football program, the school has few players still available and while the Jets played some district opponents, including Ike, after they forfeited a recent game, the OSSAA stepped in to handle the issue.
The OSSAA ruled that games with the Jets will be considered “no game” instead of giving opponents a forfeit and 15 points in the marginal points system that breaks ties in the standings. So, Ike is officially 2-2 in district and 4-3 overall.
The current standings have Guthrie at 4-1, Carl Albert is 4-0, McGuinness is 3-1 and Ike is 2-2. Piedmont and Woodward are tied for fifth at 1-3 and Guymon is seventh at 0-5. The two big games this week have Guthrie and McGuinness facing each other Friday in Guthrie and the Piedmont-Ike game.
An Ike victory Friday would all but clinch a playoff berth for the Eagles as they close the season at Carl Albert on Nov. 5.
Forget last week
Coach Gibson briefly touched on last week’s tough 28-10 loss to Guthrie, a game that the Eagles had within their grasp until some costly mistakes spelled doom.
“We knew that Guthrie’s defense would challenge our offense and their DL (defensive line) and their linebackers really put the pressure on our guys,” he said. “They brought a lot of guys and Will (Ike quarterback Trachte) had to rush some throws. He had one that was tipped and intercepted and another one where he didn’t make a good throw.
“It just felt like we were out of sync on offense but Guthrie caused some of those issues. Defensively, we held them to less than 150 yards and we played pretty well. Things just didn’t go our way there late.”
Ike actually appeared to have scored to take a 17-7 lead in the second half after Trachte crossed the goal-line on a quarterback sneak. However, the Eagles were called for a “rare” aiding the runner violation and the score was negated and that’s when Guthrie got an interception in the end zone to foil a great Ike scoring opportunity.
Wednesday Gibson showed this writer video from the game, including two quarterback sneaks by Trachte, one in the first half and the other the late call.
“We’ve been running this play all year and we even did it in the first half and scored,” Gibson said as he was showing the first piece of video. “Then we do it on that late possession and in this wide view you can see the referee throwing his flag. It’s one of those things you can point out (to the OSSAA) but nothing can be done.”
While the NFL and NCAA have both changed rules to allow a ball carrier to be pushed by a teammate or teammates, the National Federation of State High School Associations has not changed that rule.
“I’ve been coaching for 27 years and that’s just the second time I’ve see that penalty called,” he said. “We can’t do anything about it but that play was huge for us. I just hate that they didn’t call it earlier but when the game was on the line late, they called it.”
Compiled by Joey Goodman (jgoodman@swoknews.com)