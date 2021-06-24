Emergency lights raced down the tarmac of the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport Wednesday morning.
Ambulances, police units and several fire engines and rescue vehicles raced down the runway to serve their first purpose: save lives. They were responding to a plane crash.
First responders from Lawton’s fire and police departments, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, as well as ambulance crews from Kirk’s and Comanche County Memorial Hospital, arrived at the large hanger north of the terminal to find people lying on the ground. Inside the airplane’s fuselage, more casualties awaited their help.
Those who were still alive, that is.
It sounds terrifying. And it is, for victims and first responders alike. How do you handle a problem like this? You practice, according to Archie Campbell, Security Compliance Officer for the airport. It was his duty to help put together Wednesday’s mass casualty training exercise.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires large airports to conduct mock plane crash training yearly. For an airport Lawton’s size, Campbell said it’s a once every three years requirement.
The reality is this scenario is among the biggest disasters you can have in the Comanche County seat. Although rare, it is an always present possibility with 37.5 tons of metal, fuel and flesh flying overhead daily.
That’s why, according to Campbell, first responders need to practice their response. It was his duty to help put together the training exercise.
“We try to make it the real deal,” he said.
A yellow school bus would serve as the day’s fuselage to a CRJ-700 plan, the model that makes for most of the commercial flights to the regional airport, according to Campbell. Responders were ready to account for and treat a payload of up to 70 passengers. Campbell said the training was due in March but, due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time, was slated to be a “table-top” exercise. Two weeks ago, an actual exercise was authorized and allowed for this week’s training.
While hands-on is always preferred, Campbell said, the quickness in putting it together meant the use of make-up and prosthetics to offer the image of real, physical wounds would be replaced with cards offering the “victims’” malaise for responding firefighters.
Full from a breakfast burrito provided to the volunteer casualties, the reporter received a card with his injuries listed and directions to be one of the passengers on the plane. A 42-year-old man, unconscious but with a pulse, suffering from a sucking chest wound and a broken forearm was the draw.
About that plane. Standing in for the day’s exercise was a yellow, standard-issue school bus. In the pilot’s seat was Adam Hartle. He would be a 70-year-old man who was uninjured in the crash to follow. He would not be a member of the “walking wounded.”
“No wonder the plane crashed.”
That would be the first thought after being told the plane had gone down and responders were en route.
Hartle’s teenage daughter Madison was joined by several other teens and children who were volunteer victims for the day. They joined forces to roast the elder Hartle with teasing more suitable for a bus driver. But in this moment, he was flying a plane. It made his times turning around with “stern dad” face and looking at the kids with the “don’t make me crash this plane” expression on his face. His smile betrayed the folly.
Things began when firefighters made their way inside the makeshift fuselage. A less animated exercise than other times. Victims were walked out and directed to different areas depending on the severity of injuries. Looking around at mostly children lying on the ground representing those killed offered a sobering moment where method acting helped other victims get into the moment.
With one of the more traumatic injuries, the reporter was moved into a Comanche County Memorial Hospital ambulance. Madison Hartle, who portrayed a 14-year-old who was suffering from minor burns to the lower legs and was unable to move her legs, was also loaded inside.
Paramedic Paul Holland called out the treatments the patients in his care would need. After eight years on the job, he said these exercises are a great way to stay sharp in remembering what to do when the unthinkable happens.
“It gives you an idea of what to expect,” he said.
Madison Hartle looked around the interior as the ambulance made its trek to emergency care. While being returned to the hanger for delivery, she shared her story of surviving an end-over-end rollover wreck in January.
“The last time I was in an ambulance was after my car wreck,” she said. “I’ve seen things like this before.”
Hartle said it was a cool experience to participate in the exercise, along with her father and her mother, Regina. The trio were fortunate passengers on this ill-fated flight.
“I’m happy my mom made it out,” she said, “at least they both survived.”
The sentiment of survivors is what motivated the responders. Both, Lawton Fire Chief Training Officer Josh Brown and Lawton Police Capt. Ryan Studebaker joined Campbell in finding the day’s endeavor a success.
“I think it went really well, actually, Brown said. “All the agencies worked well together; overall all our crews did really good.”
Efficiency was a key goal, according to Brown. One of the biggest keys to that is coordination between the responding agencies. The only way to test that out properly is to practice.
“This is as close to the real thing as we can get,” he said.
Studebaker one of the strongest rewards from these mass casualty exercises is finding weaknesses in plans and strategies and to find new ways to create a better response.
“We want to be ready and better prepared,” he said. “I thought it went pretty smooth, especially with the having to put it together in just the last two weeks.”
The promise of a post-catastrophe pizza for participants, from volunteers to first responders, made for a nice end to the event.