Hunting calendar By Joey Goodman joey.goodman@swoknews.com Goodsptsed Dec 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What’s Open now· Crow: Dec. 9–March 4· Deer archery: Oct. 1–Jan. 15· Dove: Dec. 1–29· Duck, Merganzers & Coot: Dec. 4–Jan. 30· Elk Gun SW Zone: Dec. 9—12· Furbearers: Dec. 1–Feb. 28· Goose (dark): Dec. 4–Feb. 13· Goose (light): Dec. 4–Feb. 13· Goose (whitefront): Dec. 4–Feb. 6· Hogs: Year round· Quail: Nov. 13–Feb. 15· Pheasant: Dec. 1–Jan. 31 (NW)· Rabbit: Oct. 1–March 15· Sandhill Crane: Oct. 23 —Jan. 23· Snipe: Oct. 2–Jan. 16· Squirrel: May 15–Jan. 31· Turkey archery: Oct. 1 – Jan. 15· Woodcock: Oct. 31–Dec. 14Coming up· Elk Antlerless SW Zone: Jan. 1-31 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Calendar Hunting Ornithology Zoology Archery Elk Antlerless Sw Zone Woodcock Goodsptsed Follow Goodsptsed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists