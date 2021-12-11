What’s Open now

· Crow: Dec. 9–March 4

· Deer archery: Oct. 1–Jan. 15

· Dove: Dec. 1–29

· Duck, Merganzers & Coot: Dec. 4–Jan. 30

· Elk Gun SW Zone: Dec. 9—12

· Furbearers: Dec. 1–Feb. 28

· Goose (dark): Dec. 4–Feb. 13

· Goose (light): Dec. 4–Feb. 13

· Goose (whitefront): Dec. 4–Feb. 6

· Hogs: Year round

· Quail: Nov. 13–Feb. 15

· Pheasant: Dec. 1–Jan. 31 (NW)

· Rabbit: Oct. 1–March 15

· Sandhill Crane: Oct. 23 —Jan. 23

· Snipe: Oct. 2–Jan. 16

· Squirrel: May 15–Jan. 31

· Turkey archery: Oct. 1 – Jan. 15

· Woodcock: Oct. 31–Dec. 14

Coming up

· Elk Antlerless SW Zone: Jan. 1-31

