Police are looking for a man known as “Huggy Bear” for being more of a “stabby bear” during a recent robbery.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Brandon Pierre Roberts, a.k.a. Bear or Huggy Bear, 31, of Lawton, for first-degree robbery, records indicate. Due to four prior felony convictions, he is eligible to serve up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
Roberts is accused of stabbing a man and robbing him on March 14.
According to the warrant affidavit, the victim walked into the breezeway of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Northwest 22nd Street when Roberts, an acquaintance, followed him inside. He said Roberts stabbed him in the stomach with a knife, followed by a struggle for the keys in the victim’s hand. Several keys were taken from the ring, along with $100 the victim had on him.
Witnesses told police they heard the sound of a struggle and the victim scream “Help me! Help me! Get off of me!” from the breezeway, the affidavit states. They also heard demands of “Give me your keys! Give me your money!”
The victim identified Roberts as “Bear” and “Brandon” to investigators. He said he’d given Roberts a ride earlier in the day after Roberts claimed to have been shot at. He told the victim he was going to stay at an apartment and “hide out.” He told the investigators he believed he was being set up.
Roberts has prior felony convictions: Comanche County – December 2010, second-degree burglary; January 2012, second-degree burglary; and August 2017, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and from Tulsa County – August 2013, knowingly receiving, concealing stolen property, records indicate.