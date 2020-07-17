Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was selected Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was tabbed as the conference’s Newcomer of the Year when the preseason All-Big 12 selections determined in voting by media who cover the league were revealed on Thursday.
Hubbard, who ran for more than 2,000 yards and finished 8th in the Heisman Trophy race in 2019, was one of three unanimous selections, joined by teammate and wide receiver Tylan Wallace and Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey. Humphrey was a Freshman All-American in 2018 and Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019, while Wallace was a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2018, and had 903 receiving yards through nine games in 2019 before tearing his ACL.
West Virginia senior defensive lineman Darius Stills was chosen as the preseason defensive player of the year, and Oklahoma redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler was the newcomer of the year. Rattler is expected to take over for Jalen Hurts as the Sooners’ starting quarterback in 2020.
The Sooners led the way with five All-Big team selections, with receiver Charleston Rambo, offensive lineman Adrian Ealy, defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and placekicker Gabe Brkic joining Humphrey.
Oklahoma State had four selections, with Hubbard and Wallace joined by offensive lineman Teven Jenkins and defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel.
These reveals come one day after the Big 12 announced its virtual media days event would be rescheduled from July 20-21 to Monday, Aug. 3.