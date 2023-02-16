How a simple piece of fry bread can strengthen bonds between the Native American and Fort Sill communities

The planning committee of ‘The Legacy of the Warrior and the Fort Sill Soldier’ event to be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, was treated to a sample of Indian Tacos Prepared by Chef Danny Mayberry (affectionately known as Chef Danny) at the Historic Patriot Club.
U.S. Army photo by Mr. Ethan Briner, MWR Special Events Coordinator & BOSS Advisor
The planning committee included the Fort Sill Museum members, the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache-Indian Veterans Organization, Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney, from the Marine Detachment, Buffalo Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry, Dr. Katheryn Briner from the Comanche Nation Academy, Chaplain, Maj. Lisa Northway, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), and other Fort Sill Garrison Teammates.
For the first time in Fort Sill’s 154-year history, Native American “Indian Tacos” were made from scratch by Chef Danny in the kitchen of the Historic Patriot Club. Mrs. Tina Parker Emhoolah, Quanah Parker’s grea -great-granddaughter volunteered her time and a tried-and-true recipe to teach Chef Danny how to make Indian Fry Bread. But she did way more than that. In the teaching of how to make fry bread, it is more than just water and flour. Mrs. Emhoolah expressed to Chef Danny the spirituality of Native American cooking. The process of the way, direction, and order in which the ingredients are placed in the pan, bowl and skillet, and the mood when cooking have spiritual connections to Native Americans.
Once the initial fry bread “class” was complete and Chef Danny had made his first batch, Lt. Col. Corrie Brice, the great great great-grandson of Chief Quanah Parker was the first to taste Chef Danny’s newly acquired skill of making Native American fry bread. In the traditional Native American way, Mrs. Emhoolah packed up the extra fry bread Chef Danny made, and Lt. Col. Brice shared the freshly made “bread” with Fort Sill teammates in the garrison headquarters, MWR, and the military personnel division in the welcome center.
In true Field Artillery fashion, Chef Danny is now trained, qualified, and certified in how to make Fry bread and Indian Tacos for both small and large groups, enough to feed an Army and the Marines.
Serving Indian Tacos at the Patriot Club provides our Fort Sill Community the experience of local Native American “home cooking” loved by the Lawton community to Soldiers and Families on Fort Sill who may otherwise never have the opportunity to enjoy a traditional Native American dish.