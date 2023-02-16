How a simple piece of fry bread can strengthen bonds between the Native American and Fort Sill communities

The planning committee of ‘The Legacy of the Warrior and the Fort Sill Soldier’ event to be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, was treated to a sample of Indian Tacos Prepared by Chef Danny Mayberry (affectionately known as Chef Danny) at the Historic Patriot Club.

 U.S. Army photo by Mr. Ethan Briner, MWR Special Events Coordinator & BOSS Advisor

The planning committee included the Fort Sill Museum members, the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache-Indian Veterans Organization, Gunnery Sgt. Danielle Kinney, from the Marine Detachment, Buffalo Soldiers of the 10th Cavalry, Dr. Katheryn Briner from the Comanche Nation Academy, Chaplain, Maj. Lisa Northway, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR), and other Fort Sill Garrison Teammates.