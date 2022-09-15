History-making female soldiers leave Half Section

Spc. Alexis Raymond on Ott and Sgt. Angel Carrillo on Rossi pose for a picture in front of Medicine Bluff, the most famous spot on Fort Sill. Raymond and Carrillo met at Medicine Bluff Sept. 9, 2022, to take a final ride before leaving Fort Sill and the Army.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

Two female soldiers and a female section chief for the Field Artillery Half Section made history on Fort Sill.

Spc. Alexis Raymond and Sgt. Angel Carrillo applied for the one-year special duty with the Field Artillery Half Section. Both had grown up around horses and had experience riding.