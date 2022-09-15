History-making female soldiers leave Half Section

Spc. Alexis Raymond on Ott and Sgt. Angel Carrillo on Rossi pose for a picture in front of Medicine Bluff, the most famous spot on Fort Sill. Raymond and Carrillo met at Medicine Bluff Sept. 9, 2022, to take a final ride before leaving Fort Sill and the Army.
Two female soldiers and a female section chief for the Field Artillery Half Section made history on Fort Sill.
Spc. Alexis Raymond and Sgt. Angel Carrillo applied for the one-year special duty with the Field Artillery Half Section. Both had grown up around horses and had experience riding.
When Lara Armstrong was hired as the Section Chief for the Half Section there were three experienced riders who were female on the crew of the Half Section — a first historically.
Now the special duty is almost over and both Raymond and Carrillo are leaving the Army and Fort Sill behind. Before they leave Fort Sill they decided to meet in front of Medicine Bluff, which plays a large part in the history of Fort Sill.
Raymond, riding Ott and Carrillo, riding Rossi, decided to take a final ride in front of Medicine Bluff to say goodbye to Fort Sill and the Field Artillery Half Section.
The two soldiers were two of the most experienced riders on the team and helped teach male soldiers how to ride and take care of horses. They leave the team in a better place for having been a part of it.
Medicine Bluff also has a part in Fort Sill history. Gen. Phillip Sheridan decided to stake an Army post near Medicine Bluff in 1869 and the bluff is considered sacred by the local Indian tribes. Fort Sill is built around Medicine Bluff and it is a scenic and natural oasis on Fort Sill.