Oklahoma Texas Tech Basketball

Oklahoma guard Milos Uzan (12), left, dribbles against Texas Tech guard De’Vion Harmon (23) during the game Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

 Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jalen Hill scored eight of his 18 points points in the final 2 minutes, freshman Milos Uzan also scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime. Uzan hit a short jumper, Hill made a driving layup and then Uzan came up with a loose ball in the lane and threw a long lead pass to a streaking Hill for a dunk that gave Oklahoma a four-point lead with 1:06 to play. Bijan Cortez blocked a potential tying 3-point shot by Texas Tech’s Lamar Washington before Hill made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to cap the scoring. De’Vion Harmon led Texas Tech with 23 points and Obanor added 15 but was 5-of-17 shooting. Pop Isaacs and Daniel Batcho did not play for the Red Raiders.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jalen Hill scored eight of his 18 points points in the final two minutes, freshman Milos Uzan also scored 18 points and Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas Tech 68-63 in overtime Saturday night.