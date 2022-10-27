Half Section recruiting soldiers

Capt. John Trainor, Artillery Half Section officer in charge rides McKiernon and Sgt. Devin Dew carries the guidon on Rossi at the 434th Field Artillery Brigade change of command ceremony June 17 on Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

The Artillery Half Section, Fort Sill’s equine Army special ceremonies unit, is looking for a few good soldiers to be members of an elite team and partner with a horse for a one-year special duty.

Formed to carry on the proud heritage of horses and the Field Artillery, the Half Section horses and soldiers in the unit are responsible for carrying on the traditions of horse-drawn artillery from the World War I era.