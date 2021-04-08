A Lawton woman accused of having a gun she shouldn’t have and 30 grams of PCP that is also frowned upon is in jail on $20,000 bond.
Cierra Dachelle Ross, 24, made her initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as a pair of misdemeanor counts: possession of controlled dangerous substance and driving without a license, records indicate. The gun charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police pulled Ross over on April 1 after an officer recognized her and confirmed she doesn’t have a valid driver’s license. A K9 officer was called to the vehicle during the traffic stop.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the dog hit on the scent of narcotics and Ross and her passenger were removed from the vehicle. A black, small caliber handgun was found in a shoe box in the trunk and that’s when, investigators said, Ross told them the gun was for protection for her and her kids.
Ross was taken into custody. Investigators continued searching and found a box with a red food coloring bottle inside. An officer opened the bottle and smelled an odor associated with PCP, the affidavit states.
During questioning, Ross told investigators the “gun wasn’t hers, that she bought it off the streets for protection,” according to the affidavit. She confirmed the bottle contained PCP. The drugs and container weighed 30 grams.
Ross has a prior felony conviction from Tarrant County, Texas, from July 2019, for possession of narcotics, records indicate.
Held on $20,000 bond, Ross returns to court at 3 p.m. July 15 for her preliminary hearing conference.