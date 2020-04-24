Guidelines for businesses opening
Barbershop, cosmetology salons, spas and tanning salons, and pet groomers allowed to reopen Friday must operate by appointment only. In addition to cleaning procedures required for tools, equipment and furnishings specific to each type of business, regulations provide:
Pet groomers:
• Spacing between persons in the grooming area must be at least 6 feet, except when the staff is serving clients.
• It is suggested that client appointments be staggered to allow proper cleaning and disinfecting between clients.
Spas and tanning salons:
• Gloves are recommended, but employees must wash their hands in soapy water for at least 20 seconds between each client.
• Personal protective gear must be changed between every client.
• Social distancing must be followed, except when servicing clients.
Barbershop and cosmetology salons:
• Customers must wait outside the establishment until the employee is ready to see them. Clients are required to maintain social distancing while waiting outside. Only the client may come inside the business.
• Establishments with walk-in clients only must set some type of check-in system so social distancing protocols can be followed.
• Clients and workers must have their temperature taken upon entering. Those with temperatures of 99 degrees should be sent home; those with temperatures of 100.4 degrees must be sent home. Employee temperatures must be taken and logged daily.
• While social distancing may not be met in all instances, work stations should be at least 6 feet apart, and no more than 10 people may be grouped together in a confined or semi-confined area.
• Employees must wear face masks at all times. Clients shall wear face masks to the extent possible, and/or supplied with a clean towel to hold over their mouths and noses.
• Employees must arrive each day in clean clothing; it is recommended employees change clothes before leaving the salon/shop each day.
• All unnecessary items (magazines, newspapers, decor) must be removed.