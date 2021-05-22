Bolstered by an early Legacy gift, the Lawton Athletics Foundation continued to script plans for its annual Gridiron Golf Classic at the Lawton Country Club.
Eight members of the Foundation’s board met last week at LCC to map plans for this year’s event that will be held Aug. 2 with sessions in both the morning and afternoon.
Currently the board is exploring partnerships that could increase the visibility of the event and give teams, and sponsors, more recognition for their efforts in aiding the Lawton Public School’s athletic department that has been hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic where crowds were limited.
“This event is going to be important in supporting LPS athletics in the future so we have to work as hard as we can to increase our visibility and in turn our donations,” board member Darrell Jones said. “We had this idea 20 years ago and we didn’t know where it would end up but we kept working and have made it a popular event for golfers.”
Jones, who is one of the founders of the group, will remain active in the group even while is nationally-know bird seed business continues to grow and expand.
Former LPS Athletic Director Mike Moore remains an active member of the board and has been working on putting together lists of prospective donors and also recruiting teams for the popular event.
“One idea I think we need to try is to allow former athletes to purchase sponsorships in honor of a coach who made a difference in their lives,” Moore said.
That being said, former LPS Superintendent Barry Beauchamp indicated he had already been thinking about that idea.
“I sat around one day and started listing coaches or people who made a difference in my life and the list had 52 names,” Beauchamp said with a big smile. “And I’m still thinking of others. I believe this will become a popular thing in the future.”
Currently entry forms and sponsorship forms are being printed and will soon be available at LCC and from various other businesses that will be announced at the next meeting.
One thing that won’t change is the annual steak dinner with all the fixings that has helped make the Gridiron a “must-enter” golf tournament in Southwest Oklahoma.