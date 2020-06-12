Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Thursday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): Mostly .11 to .12 lower. 3.93-4.42. Davis 3.93; Buffalo 4.13; Perry, Stillwater 4.14; Manchester 4.17; Alva 4.19; Hooker 4.20; Cherokee 4.21; Keyes 4.22; Medford, Ponca City 4.26; Banner, El Reno, Frederick, Geary, Lawton, Okarche, Okeene, Temple, Watonga 4.32; Clinton, Hobart, Shattuck, Weatherford 4.37; Eldorado 4.42; Gulf 5.57.
MILO (CWT): .04 to .08 higher. 5.25-6.25. Hobart 5.25; Lawton 5.27; Weatherford 5.80; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.89; Alva, Keyes 6.07; Hooker 6.16; Medford 6.18; Ponca City 6.20; Manchester 6.25.
SOYBEANS (BU): Mostly unchanged to .01 higher. 7.56-8.11. Shattuck 7.56; Hooker 7.61; Buffalo 7.83; Weatherford 7.90; Alva 7.95; Medford, Stillwater 8.06; Ponca City 8.08; Manchester 8.11; Gulf 9.25.
CORN (BU): .02 to .04 higher. 3.09-3.58. Medford, Ponca City 3.09; Manchester 3.15; Weatherford 3.23; Shattuck 3.40; Hooker 3.43; Keyes 3.45; Lawton 3.58; Gulf 3.76 1/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 55.02 cents per pound.