Grain Report for 12/9/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;0.00H;4.2375;UP 0.0400;4.2375
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;115.00H;5.3875;UP 0.0400;5.3875
US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)
Weatherford;-75.00F;10.8350;UP 0.1275;10.8350
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.2600;UP 0.1400;5.2600
Frederick;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.2100;UP 0.1400;5.2100
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.2600;UP 0.1400;5.2600
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.2100;UP 0.1400;5.2100
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.2100;UP 0.1400;5.2100