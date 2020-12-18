Grain Report for 12/17/2020 - Final ***This report will no longer display cotton price. The USDA Market Report for cotton can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/cnddsq.pdf Please Note Sorghum bids are now listed as ($/bu).
US #2 Yellow Corn (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;0.00H;4.3250;UP 0.0525;4.3250
US #1 Sorghum (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Lawton;115.00H;5.4750;UP 0.0525;5.4750
US #1 Soybeans (Bulk)
Location;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Weatherford;-75.00F;11.2625;UP 0.1750;11.2625
US #1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Bulk)
Location;Protein;Basis (¢/Bu);Price($/Bu);Price Change;Average
Eldorado;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.4500;UP 0.0850;5.4500
Frederick;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.4000;UP 0.0850;5.4000
Hobart;Ordinary;-25.00H;5.4500;UP 0.0850;5.4500
Lawton;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.4000;UP 0.0850;5.4000
Temple;Ordinary;-30.00H;5.4000;UP 0.0850;5.4000