Oklahoma grain elevator cash bids as of 2:00 pm Monday.
U.S. No 1 HARD RED WINTER WHEAT (BU): .03 to .08 lower. 3.97-4.41. Davis 3.97; Buffalo 4.07; Alva 4.13; Cherokee 4.15; Manchester 4.16; Medford, Ponca City 4.18; Hooker 4.19; Geary, Okarche, Shattuck, Watonga 4.20; Keyes, Okeene 4.21; Clinton, El Reno 4.25; Banner, Perry, Stillwater 4.26; Temple 4.30; Frederick, Lawton, Weatherford 4.31; Hobart 4.36; Eldorado 4.41; Gulf 5.55 3/4.
MILO (CWT): .01 to .02 lower. 5.21-6.23. Hobart 5.21; Lawton 5.23; Weatherford 5.79; Buffalo, Shattuck 5.88; Alva, Keyes 6.05; Hooker 6.14; Medford 6.16; Ponca City 6.18; Manchester 6.23.
SOYBEANS (BU): .02 lower. 7.59-8.14. Shattuck 7.59; Hooker 7.64; Buffalo 7.86; Weatherford 7.93; Alva 7.98; Medford 8.09; Ponca City 8.11; Manchester, Stillwater 8.14; Gulf 9.31.
CORN (BU): .01 to .02 lower. 3.08-3.56. Medford, Ponca City 3.08; Manchester 3.14; Weatherford 3.22; Shattuck 3.39 Hooker 3.42; Keyes 3.44; Lawton 3.56; Gulf 3.81 3/4.
Grade 41, Leaf 4, Staple 34 Cotton in Southwestern Oklahoma average 54.01 cents per pound.