Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he has COVID-19, uncovered by the routine testing he undergoes.
Stitt said he was notified mid-day Tuesday that his most recent test confirmed he has COVID-19. Stitt, who was in Lawton Friday afternoon to tour Great Plains Technology Center and Republic Paperboard plant as part of an economic development program, said he is self-isolating at his home, where he will continue to reside for 14 days or until Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Lance Frye clears him.
State health officials said that contact tracing will be done back 48 hours, focusing on those who have been in close proximity to the governor since Saturday.