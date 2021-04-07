Cruz Adams, 17, has been selected as a National Merit Finalist.
Adams is a senior at Geronimo High School and also is taking concurrent classes at Cameron University. He plays baseball, basketball, runs cross country, is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Family, Career and Community Leadership of America. He is a member of the Geronimo Academic Team.
He has volunteered with the Salvation Army and the Pregnancy Resource Center. He plays the piano at BrookRidge Retirement Center and is a member of Junior Leadership Lawton Fort Sill.
Adams plans to attend the University of Oklahoma in the fall and major in psychology.
He is the son of Cary and Yolanda Adams, Lawton.