Garrison CSM relinquishes duties at Fort Sill

Fort Sill Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Blackwell relinquished his position during a ceremony in front of Taylor Hall, Sept. 28, after nearly two years of service here.
The ceremony opened with the presentation of awards as Blackwell’s wife, LaFleur, received the Public Service Commendation Medal from Col. Rhett Taylor, garrison commander. Taylor then pinned the Legion of Merit on Blackwell’s uniform saying the CSM was a “tremendous asset to the garrison and Lawton Fort Sill community.”
A line of firetrucks with their ever-ready firefighters nearby served as a backdrop of honor to Blackwell. Taylor said his command sergeant major spent a lot of time with the firefighters.
Concluding the awards ceremony, the colors were then posted, and a brass quintet from the 77th Army Band played the national anthem.
Taylor opened his remarks acknowledging Blackwell’s wife for her constant support to the garrison and to her husband as he progressed through his career.
He then addressed Blackwell’s work and leadership through the ongoing pandemic as well as multiple extreme storms. This included the “Snowmageddon” storm when Blackwell ensured Fort Sill families were properly housed in that bitter cold period. Taylor said at the peak, 54 families were displaced.
“He contacted many (families) to make sure they were OK,” said Taylor.
He also spoke again about fires that broke out due to training and of Blackwell’s support to the Fort Sill Fire Department to keep those contained on post.
“Beyond that, Sgt. Maj. Blackwell is really known for taking care of Soldiers and families, addressing housing and barracks issues with unit leaders, and reinvigorating the (Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers) program,” said Taylor.
Under Blackwell’s leadership and influence, the BOSS program increased its community service and volunteering. Taylor said the city of Lawton home page displayed a picture of the BOSS program with the city manager.
“That’s when you know the BOSS program is more than just something on the installation,” he said, “it’s something for the Lawton Fort Sill community.”
Taylor called Blackwell an avid supporter of morale, welfare, and recreation programs, especially bass tournaments at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. “He even allowed me to be a passenger on his boat and observe him catching fish during these tournaments.”
Having injected a little humor into his speech, Taylor said he did so to let Blackwell know that he really wrote it.
Then, Taylor closed on a serious note.
“Sgt. Maj. Blackwell, thank you for your leadership, your dedication, and loyalty to the garrison team and the Lawton Fort Sill community,” he said. “Your dedication to our soldiers and families will have a profound and lasting impact on Fort Sill’s current and future development.”
Blackwell then spoke acknowledging post leaders as well as the pastor of his church as he said, “The Lord has blessed us with a wonderful morning to do this.”
The CSM had a little fun opening his remarks with some self-deprecating humor, but decided to speak about all the people he got to work with during his time here. “When I came into this job two years ago, I had no idea what a garrison did, what it was, or even who was in it.”
He said many he talked to about the assignment said he wouldn’t have Soldiers here.
“I quickly learned that to say the garrison does not have soldiers is simply not true. The soldiers of the garrison just happen to wear civilian clothes every day,” said Blackwell, who referred to them as soldier-civilians. He mentioned a few names and said he could have added many more, all of whom accomplished their jobs with professionalism, dedication, and concern for their customers.
Talking about the corps of firefighters who attended the ceremony, Blackwell addressed the decisions made in a “small 3,500 acre” blaze on post as being akin to combat operations. Onsite with the firefighters, Blackwell said Assistant Chief of Operations Jeremy Thomas and Fire Station No. 4 Chief Jay Young made a decision on Jones Ridge to conduct a risky back-burn. He likened it to a conversation between a battalion commander and a company commander in the heat of battle.
“That changed the course of that fire, and at that moment we were able to contain it,” said Blackwell. “Hats off to you gentlemen.”
Reaching outside the post’s gates, Blackwell addressed the Lawton community.
“Lawton is a wonderful place (thanks to) folks like Mayor Stan Booker, who encounters a Soldier issue and sends it to us.” Our garrison wouldn’t be successful without the support of the Lawton community, he said.
Blackwell closed with what he called No. 51 of the Fires 50: “When it’s broke, when it’s burning, when it’s leaking, when it needs paved or repaired, call the garrison because someone out there will be able to fix it.”