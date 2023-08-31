Future soldiers step up to the plate at Oklahoma City Dodgers' Military Appreciation Night

Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, poses with Brix, one of the mascots for the Oklahoma City Dodgers Baseball Club, Friday. Brooks administered the oath of enlistment to seven future Soldiers at the game.

 Photo by Christopher Wilson/Fort Sill

As the sun set and the stadium lights illuminated the field, it was a grand slam of an evening at the Oklahoma City Dodgers’ stadium Friday as Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain stood on the diamond to administer the oath of enlistment to seven future soldiers.

The Dodgers, wearing camouflage uniforms as a nod to the military personnel in attendance, watched as Brooks took the mound to deliver the ceremonial first pitch before then taking the mic to swear in the future soldiers.

