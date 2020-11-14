BRIDGES — Katherine Fern Bridges, 95, Edmond, 10 a.m., Fletcher Cemetery.
COOK — Lamartha Cook, 81, 11 a.m., Union Missionary Baptist Church, Lawton.
DICKEY — Betty Lue Dickey,2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Snyder.
HAYES — Ronald B. Hayes, 85, Lawton, 11 a.m., The Christian Center, Lawton.
MANNING — Alice Irene (Sanders) Davis Manning, 93, Marlow, 1:30 p.m., Elgin Memorial Cemetery.
STAGG — Joyce Jean Gary-Stagg, 68, 11 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, Lawton.
TERRY — Wilma A. Terry, 85, Lawton, 11 a.m., Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Chapel, Lawton.