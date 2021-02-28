“We are excited about this vaccine’s high level of efficacy and accessibility, as it only requires one dose to be effective and doesn’t need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures. This means that we can continue to reach our most at-risk individuals across the state, while also minimizing some barriers to completing the vaccine series.
Now that the vaccine has been authorized for emergency use, we’re looking forward to updates from the manufacturer and federal government on how many doses we will receive and when. We will share this information as it becomes available,” Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye announced in a statement.