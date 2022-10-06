From Ukraine to the U.S. Army and beyond

Capt. Vira Miller, Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office intern, runs a live-stream camera at a change of command ceremony in August 2022 on the Old Post Quadrangle at Fort Sill.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

Her country was once part of Russia, claimed its independence 31 years ago and is now fighting to keep it — while she wears the uniform of a Field Artillery officer in the United States Army.

Capt. Vira Miller was born in Chernihiv, Ukraine, which was then part of the USSR. She was young when Ukraine declared its independence from Russia in 1991. During her senior year in college, Miller learned of an opportunity to come to the United States for a one-year internship to use her major in tourism management and hospitality in 2011.