APACHE—It’s still a little early for the spring storms but there was plenty of lightning quickness on display at the Apache Events Center Thursday afternoon as Frederick’s girls and boys used that tool to help them advance in the Class 2A Regional.
First the Lady Bombers blitzed stunned Calera right out of the gate en route to a 78-54 victory, then the Bombers did basically the same thing in a 74-52 decision over Silo. In that game the Bombers outscored the Rebels, 21-6 in the first eight minutes and it was never any closer.
The great thing about both wins, the Frederick coaches got to use plenty of reserves early and often and that could be a huge factor when both return tonight to try and extend their seasons.
The girls will take the floor at 6:30 p.m. to face Merritt, which lost to Cashion last night by a 39-32 score at the sub-site in Cashion. Then around 8 p.m. the Bombers will tangle with Hobart, which lost to Cashion, 58-29, last night in Cashion.
Frederick girls coach Terry Collins said things couldn’t have worked out any better for his young squad.
“I had hoped to rest them if we got a good lead and the girls went right out there and took command like we had talked about,” the veteran skipper who moved to Frederick last year after a long career in Texas. “You prepare for anything but after getting some good scouting assistance and good video, I felt that quickness would really work to our advantage and it did. Our goal is to get three wins and play next week and being able to rest those starters was important.”
Boys coach Andrew McClung pretty much echoed those thoughts.
“Our quickness and depth really were the differences in this game,” McClung said. “We have three good seniors but the rest of this bunch will return, so we’re eager to try and get three wins and play again next week. It’s really important in building a program to extend the season because that just gets you more practice time; more games. . .”
Lady Bombers on fire early
Frederick girls scored the game’s first 16 points and were never challenged except for a brief moment in the second quarter when Calera outscored them 20-16 with the reserves in the game.
Speedsters Deuna Miller, Dani McClung and Harley Akin keyed the explosive offense with 14, 22 and 13 points apiece.
“Deuna because of her quickness, and Dani because of her uncanny knowledge of the game for a freshman, really get things going for us and the others just all feed off that energy,” Collins said. “We don’t have that size they did and that’s why our pressure defense is so important. We want to force turnovers and get the tempo moving like we want and from there it drives our offense.”
Miller, who along with Akin were members of Frederick’s State gold medal 400 relay team last spring, three early layups after turnovers and fast breaks, and McClung had that same number, all on fast breaks after Calera turnovers.
While those three leaders did most of the damage, six other players scored a combined total of 29 more for the Bombers.
Boys get quick start too
While the Bombers didn’t start their game on a 16-0 run, they didn’t do badly themselves, turning a 5-2 lead into 21-6 command in the final 3:25 of the first quarter.
“We went out there concerned about 24 (Luke Justice) and 1 (Kyler Proctor) mostly because they had shown the ability to shoot the ball,” McClung said. “They hit a couple but I thought we did a really good job limiting their open looks most of the game.”
Proctor hit 14 in the fourth quarter against the Frederick reserves who played almost every second of that quarter.
“Our goal was to go out there and not let them slow down; that’s what they like to do,” McClung said. “When we got the tempo where we wanted it our guys just did a good job of executing and getting the open man.”
Big Trey Wright scored 14 in the game including a nice pick-and-roll at the 5:39 mark of the third to get a conventional three-point play to shove the Frederick lead to 22 at 46-24. His pick was a bruiser as the much smaller Silo defender was no mach for the Frederick post who doubles as a pretty good fullback and defensive end in football. Ryan Caceres, the man who probably is the key to the attack, added 12 more in the winning effort. Nine other players scored for Frederick, though, and that balance was more than Silo could handle.