For the past week this writer has been thinking about my first experience being the so-called "beat writer" for the Comanche County Tournament and while there were some highs and lows, it was indeed enjoyable because of the players, coaches, fans and those with me at the head table.
First things first, I've got to give a big shout out to the good folks down at Frederick for making championship Saturday enjoyable.
Many years back when there were openings in the Comanche County Tournament, Frederick was one of the schools that was reviewed but at the time both programs were struggling.
There were concerns that when the openings that came about with the departure of Elgin and Cache that Frederick might not be committed to basketball but Saturday showed that in addition to long being a great football school, Frederick has invested in its hoops programs and the results were evident during the finals.
The Lady Bombers edged Sterling in a classic title game and during the late stages of that game, those of us at the scorer's table couldn't hear each other; the Frederick fans were that loud.
They didn't have as much to cheer about in the boys title game as Big Pasture claimed that title and the Rangers' fans did their part to make the night enjoyable, but give Frederick credit, those folks proved they're going to make the Comanche County Tournament better in the years ahead. . .
We would be remiss if we didn't thank all the great coaches in the Comanche County Tournament for visiting with this writer and being very candid in their comments.
It sure helps us beat deadline when coaches are willing to take a quick moment to visit before leaving the court to talk to their teams. So many of those coaches are long-time friends, but I'm still meeting some of the others and we sure appreciated their help last week and throughout the season. . .
One of the benefits of covering the Comanche County Tournament is getting to sample some of the best food in Southwest Oklahoma thanks to scorebook guru Jeff Hart, who joins with scoreboard operator Buzz Sumrall and announcer Vic Menendez Jr. to make sure people are informed, the results are accurate, and everything goes smoothly during the busy week.
Hart, as many of you know, is as good a pit-master as there is in this area, and Saturday his wife Julie arrived during our break between sessions bearing ribs, chicken and the best potatoes this writer has sampled in years. You know that when food shows up the other media members arrive and as soon as that smell permeated the Great Plains Coliseum, Mike Newell, Matt Lewis and Eric Sharum from the Oklahoma Sports Network and radio broadcaster Steve Adams showed up to enjoy the feast.
My only wish during that week was to wonder if we will ever see playoff basketball back at the Great Plains Coliseum? This writer still remembers hosting the first "official" games in the Coliseum when The Constitution hosted its Christmas Classic between Carnegie and Walters, which were making big news at the time and overflowing smaller gyms around the area. Doug Schumpert and Jimmie Dedmon work out a schedule change to make that possible and this writer will never forget their willingness to open the facility in grand fashion with that huge crowd.
Then there were those great playoff games in the Coliseum between Carnegie and Hollis boys when those two were dominating Class 2A, games that this writer will never forget.
My goal is to get the Coliseum staff and OSSAA talking again to try and get playoff basketball back in the Coliseum because it still remains a great place to watch hoops action . . .
Sadly, we keep losing more of the old guard in Lawton, people who had an important role in boosting sports.
Bill Shoemate notified me this week that Patty McKelvey had passed away. Patty was instrumental in taking any fund-raising job that Shoemate needed for the Evening Optimist wrestling team and getting the job handled until completed.
"We won 18 titles with those kids and Patty was the one who would always take on any job that I needed her for," Shoemate said in a note to this writer. "She never said no; she was always willing to help."
A week ago we lost another Lawtonian who had a major impact on the Bo Bowman Baseball Classic.
Sgt. Arthur "Archie" Radicioni passed away on Jan. 18 and was buried last weekend.
When Derald Ahlschlager was dreaming up the Bowman Tournament, he was trying to make it as cost-effective for teams as possible, so he went to Lt. Col. Norval L. Pring and Radicioni to see if they could help him find housing for the out-of-town teams at Fort Sill. Soon Lt. Col. Pring and Sgt. Radicioni were taking teams to their barracks and making sure they had what they needed, including access to the mess halls where they got good meals at a reasonable cost for the schools.
That's how Ahlschlager convinced great programs like Asher, Tulsa Edison, Putnam City and others to come to Lawton, that we'd host a great tournament and they wouldn't need as much expense money.
Remember, at that time Lawton had fewer hotel rooms, now there are plenty of rooms for such events. However, when the Bowman was just beginning, it was important to make those teams as welcome as possible and Lt. Col. Pring and Sgt. Radicioni did just that.
There have been so many people who have stepped up over the years to help local sporting events and these two did plenty as Patty helped get wrestling anchored in Lawton and Archie helped build the Bowman Tournament. They will be missed by all who knew and loved them.