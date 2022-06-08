A Comanche County jury found a 56-year-old man guilty of a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 on Tuesday.
Isreal Medina’s defense counsel argued he was the victim of dishonest testimony. The prosecution countered that it was he who offered dishonest testimony, but that video wouldn’t lie.
After three hours of deliberating, the jury returned Medina’s verdict to Grady County Associate District Judge Joseph Young: guilty to a felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The jury recommended Medina serve five years in prison and levied a $10,000 fine.
Dick Tannery, Medina’s defense counsel, asked the jury to view video of the incident in a different light and question if a knowing act or inadvertent touching during a wrestling match between Medina and the then-13-year-old girl in January 2021 was committed with lascivious intent.
During her closing remarks, Assistant District Attorney Madeline Vasquez asked the jurors to let the video, and real-time comments made by the girl, speak for themselves.
In the video, Medina, 56, Frederick, is seen on top of the girl while they, his girlfriend, and other people are in a Lawton hotel room on Jan. 31, 2021. The older man’s head is on her lap and he’s smiling. The girl is laughing because they were play wrestling.
Moments later, Medina’s girlfriend is heard telling him to lick the girl; his hand is seen placed and moving over the girl’s clothed privates. For a palpable time, the girl’s face changes from laughter to a look of shock. When the older man’s tongue touched her leg, she screamed:
“Stop it! … You don’t do that.”
Seated behind the television facing the jury, Medina didn’t watch. But he heard the girl’s exclamation. He stared toward the jury.
“The defendant went too far, ladies and gentlemen, he went too far,” Vasquez said.
In noting that Medina, who admitted to being drunk at the time, later told the girl he was sorry before he took refuge in the hotel stairwell, Vasquez asked the jury a question.
“If this is an accident, what’s there to apologize for?” she said.
The girl and other family members testified to the incident and what preceded it.
Medina told the girl “she looked sexy” and to “take it off” when she came out of the bathroom in her swimsuit, according to testimony. He also was seen by witnesses slapping her buttocks while walking to the pool. The girl testified he’d made a sexual comment to her as well.
In his closing arguments for Medina, Tannery implored the jurors to look at any cracks in the girl’s and witness testimony that countered his client’s claim that the touching was incidental during their wrestling match.
Tannery admitted there was no denial touching went on but claimed the state didn’t meet its burden in proving that Medina was acting “knowingly and intentionally” to commit a crime. He also said that in wrestling, there is an expectation the girl had to have of touching to vulnerable areas.
Tannery argued nothing proved Medina acted in a “lewd and lascivious” manner. He noted the consequences faced by Medina: the crime is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison with 85 percent of the sentence to be served before becoming eligible for parole. That, along with prescribed supervision upon release and lifetime registration as a convicted sex offender.
“I submit that (criminal intent) hasn’t been proven, even remotely,” he said. “This is a serious charge that would affect Mr. Medina and the rest of his life.”
Marquez said the lives of the girl and her family have been affected. She noted the girl had told her sister, her mother and investigators her story and testified, in the preliminary hearing and the trial. After Tannery questioned the girl’s testimony, the prosecutor pointed out that three prospective jurors had been excused Monday due to their own history of sexual abuse.
“It’s real, ladies and gentlemen; did she look like she was doing this for attention?” she said. “How many more times does she have to retell her story until she’s believed?”
Medina returns to court at 9 a.m. July 9 for his formal sentencing.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.