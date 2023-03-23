Fort Sill's Half Section works with Cameron students to improve pastures

Fort Sill Half Section members prepare for soil testing while relocating horses from pasture to stables.

 Photo by Bryan Araujo

Fort Sill’s Artillery Half Section and Cameron University are coming together to improve the post’s animal pastures.

The project is designed for students enrolled in the university’s agricultural program to gain experience collecting and testing the soil on Fort Sill’s pastures and build a connection between the university and the Fort Sill Half Section. The project will also enable students to utilize their practical skills on subsequent visits to Fort Sill.