The Fort Sill Ladies Golf Association will hold its annual “Welcome Brunch” on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at the Fort Sill Golf Course, 1270 Quinette Road on Fort Sill.
The event is open to all women who play golf. If you do not have a military ID, you may obtain a gate pass at the Welcome building on Sheridan Road.
Anyone interested in learning to play golf so they will be able to join the group, may take lessons from Ernie Altic , the golf pro at the Fort Sill Golf Course.
Information about ladies golf at Fort Sill and surrounding areas will be available at the brunch. It is a great opportunity to ask questions and to sign-up for the 2020 season.
The Association has “playdays” every Thursday from March through November. A variety of games are played and small prizes are awarded. After a fun round of golf, it is a great time to socialize and have a nice lunch in the snack bar.
The organization has two main tournaments each year: the Match Play tournament and the Club Championship. The ladies also have contacts with other golf associations throughout Oklahoma and enjoy playing in monthly events with them. Information about these activities will be available.
All women interested in golf are welcome to attend the brunch. If you cannot come to this event, you are always invited to join the group any Thursday morning.
For more information, you may contact Patty Parker at (580) 585-3320 or Bonnie Sparks at (580) 591-6760.