Fort Sill welcomes new ACM-FC-T

Col. Michael Englis, incoming Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting, stands at attention as Field Artillery Half Section Chief Lara Armstrong and Staff Sgt. Devon Dew, guidon bearer, ride by and salute during the change of charter ceremony last week on the Old Post Quadrangle.

 Monica Wood/Fort Sill

In a change of charter ceremony on Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle, Col. Michael Englis assumed the role of Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Cell – Targeting Aug. 10, 2023.

Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, officiated the ceremony and welcomed Englis to the Fort Sill community and bid a fond farewell to Col. John Whelahan, Jr, the outgoing director.

