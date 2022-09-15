Following a successful virtual career fair in April, the Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program will once again host the event virtually.
“At a virtual fair you have the ability to visit all the employers, whereas at a face-to-face event, you are limited to time and fighting the crowds,” said Jane H. Cunningham Transition Services Manager for Fort Sill’s TAP. “This is a great opportunity to explore a new job or career and if you’re within 60 days of leaving the military now is the time to begin job searching.”
The fair is open to active-duty military, military spouses, veterans and retirees. With 40-50 companies online, there will be something for everyone, said Cunningham. Job seeker previews are open now with the live event kicking off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21.
“We have employers looking for (human resources specialists), some are looking at logistics, some are looking at mechanics and I have another company out there that does a lot of stuff with outdoor adventure. We’ve got law enforcement, electrical and one that’s doing physical fitness,” Cunningham said. “It runs the gamut of everything a soldier could imagine.”
Job seekers can register in advance at https://pvapi.premierviitual.com/s/dVneyd. Through the portal, job seekers will be able to upload their resumes and create their own virtual profile for employers to see. Cunningham said those who have pre-registered will have access to a list of employers before the event.
On the day of the event, job seekers should also be prepared to conduct a virtual interview with potential employers. Cunningham recommended people prepare for a virtual interview just as they would for an in-person interview.
“Dress accordingly, and research the company and the job position,” She added.
Job seekers should also determine where the virtual interview will be held and ensure the background is clutter free. Distractions such as children or animals should also be considered when preparing for a virtual interview.
The virtual platform will allow job seekers more time to discuss positions with the employers, without feeling rushed by a large line waiting to speak with the employer, said Cunningham. When a job seeker visits a virtual “booth,” they sign in at the booth and the employer will contact them.
For assistance with resumes, Cunningham said her department is more than willing to assist. She said a common misconception is one resume is enough for any job, however she encourages job seekers to tailor their resume to the specific job they are applying or interviewing for.
“They’ve got to understand the industry and skills sets that employers are looking for that most soldiers will probably have but just haven’t identified yet. That’s where we can help,” Cunningham said. “We employment navigators that can assist with resume writing, especially targeted ones, so we encourage everyone to come see us and let us help.”
Follow this link to pre-register — https://pvapi.premierviitual.com/s/dVneyd. Job seeker event preview is now open with the live event opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sep. 21 and Oct. 5, with continued access to employer booths until Oct. 19.
For more information contact Transition Assistance Program at (580)442-6428 or 4824.