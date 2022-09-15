Following a successful virtual career fair in April, the Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program will once again host the event virtually.

“At a virtual fair you have the ability to visit all the employers, whereas at a face-to-face event, you are limited to time and fighting the crowds,” said Jane H. Cunningham Transition Services Manager for Fort Sill’s TAP. “This is a great opportunity to explore a new job or career and if you’re within 60 days of leaving the military now is the time to begin job searching.”