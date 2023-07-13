Fort Sill: Stay Safe in the Summer Heat
Courtesy photo

As the summer heat intensifies, it is crucial to exercise caution and prioritize safety to protect the well-being of soldiers, civilians, and families at Fort Sill.

Despite the availability of effective techniques to prevent heat-related illnesses and injuries, these issues persist as a significant threat. On average, 2-3 soldiers lose their lives annually across the Army due to Exertional Heat Illness (EHI), and over 1,000 soldiers experience EHIs that require medical attention and result in lost duty time.