Several Fort Sill Senior spouses, including Lori Brooks, wife of Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, embarked on a comprehensive tour hosted by the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill on Aug. 17. The tour aimed to provide these influential spouses an in-depth understanding of the services available to military families.

“We have so many incredible programs and services for military families, and it is important that we get the word out so they can take advantage of them,” Julia Sibilla, Fort Sill Deputy Garrison Commander, emphasized. “Providing senior spouses with an opportunity to see what these are all about, is an important part of connecting them.”

Tags

Recommended for you