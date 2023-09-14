Amid the backdrop of a rainy and overcast sky, Fort Sill came together in a powerful display of unity and remembrance to mark the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The weather, reflective of the nation’s heavy heart, added to the solemnity of the day’s events.

The ceremony, hosted by Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, commenced in observance of Patriot Day. In front of McNair Hall, a diverse crowd of law enforcement officers, first responders, soldiers and civilians gathered, standing united in remembrance and respect.

