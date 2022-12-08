Fort Sill kicks off holiday season with a boom

Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle was glowing with the light of the post’s Christmas Tree. The tree was lit during a ceremony by Santa Claus himself, Dec. 1.

 Christopher Wilson/Fort Sill

The Old Post Quadrangle was alive with the thunderous screams of hundreds of children as the North Pole’s most famous resident made his grand entrance to signal the start of Fort Sill’s holiday season.

A visit by Santa Claus, or Old Saint Nick for the purists out there, was the highlight of Fort Sill’s and FMWR’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Dec. 1. The event kicks off, at least for Fort Sill, the official start of the holiday season.