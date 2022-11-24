Fort Sill instructors recognized for excellence

In a ceremony Nov. 18 at Fort Sill nine service members and civilians were recognized as Instructor and Curriculum Developer of the year. From left, Capt. Jordan Henrickson; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Paul Murray; Staff Sgt. Brooke Deakin; Staff Sgt. Makayla Valle; Scott Anderson; John McMahon; Capt. Walker Haynes; Gunnery Sgt. Michael Overly and Gunnery Sgt. Tyrese Scott-Neal.

 Christopher Wilson/Fort Sill

“Each of you has displayed exemplary talent and skill through your instruction to a variety of students from the Army, Marine Corps and to our allied nation partners,” said Col. John Barefield, assistant commandant of the United States Army Field Artillery School. “I’m humbled to be a part of today’s ceremony to celebrate the individuals being recognized.”