Fort Sill inducts seven community members into Frontier Friends

When a military base and the local community have a great relationship, life is better for those on both sides of the gate.
Fort Sill Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper presided over the first Frontier Friends induction ceremony on Oct. 29 on Fort Sill’s Old Post Quadrangle. Seven members of the local community were given plaques to commemorate the honor. The evening began with a barbecue meal for the inductees, Fort Sill leaders and their families.
“Frontier Teams is the name we’ve adopted for our community relations program, we wanted to develop an annual event where we can publicly recognize a select few individuals who have set themselves apart in their roles supporting our soldiers and families here at Fort Sill, and we’re calling those folks Frontier Friends,” Kamper said.
Seven members of the Lawton community were the first ones inducted into the new program. They were Janie and Craig Billingsley, Albert Johnson, Jimmy Cagle, Dr. Regina DeLoach, Brandi Combs, Gene Love and Clarence Fortney.
“We’ve been teammates with Fort Sill for more than 20 years,” said Craig Billingsley. “What I enjoy most about is that it over the years is the relationships. We’ve been here long enough that we have friends who have been here, left, and then come back.”
According to Kamper, an eighth inductee, Dan Mullins, was unable to attend and will be inducted in the near future. Units on post submitted numerous nominations for the inaugural induction ceremony.
“We plan on recognizing other folks in the future,” Kamper said. “Tonight, we’re excited to focus on our first group.”
DeLoach is a former soldier and retired Lawton Public Schools teacher and principal. She and her husband, Gene, a Fort Sill employee, have been in Lawton for more than 25 years.
“We’re all one big family, and being a military family, when we moved, we had to become a part of the community in order to know the community. Then, we could help solve problems in what became our new community,” DeLoach said.
“There really is a great value when close relationships exist between the Army and our local community,” Kamper said. “Families want to come back to the communities they love. I can’t tell you how many farewell ceremonies we’ve been a part of where people praise the sense of community that exists here in Lawton-Fort Sill.”
Each Frontier Friend selectee received a framed commemorative gift with an inscription that reads, “For your role in building lasting relationships with Fort Sill.”
“The relationship between the post and the city is what makes Lawton-Fort Sill,” said Janie Billingsley, who is also the Lawton Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs chairperson. “It’s a fantastic relationship at all levels. I think it would be difficult for anyone to find a better relationship across the Department of Defense than the one we have here at Lawton-Fort Sill.”
Kamper ended the plaque presentations by reciting one of the Fires Fifty quotes he felt appropriate for the event. “Fires Fifty Number 45 reminds us, ‘Life is more fun with great teammates,” he said.