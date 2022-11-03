Fort Sill hosts LASER training to respond to active shooters

The Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services hosted Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response training (LASER) for all Oklahoma law enforcement the week of October 17-21.
Room-clearing, handling hostages, and reporting the event as it unfolds were just some of the topics covered in the classroom before moving onto real-world scenarios. The goals of this training are twofold: (1) to have a plan in place for responding to an active shooter situation, and (2) to have all law enforcement agencies in the state be able to conduct battle drills in the same manner.
“Being on the same page is the most critical part of this type of training,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster. “This includes using the exact verbiage, the same reactions, and the same methods to ensure the general public’s safety.”
The course was mandated by the Governor June 2022 stating that all law enforcement agencies in the state receive a standard active shooter response training course by the end of 2022.
“Following the tragic incident this year in Uvalde, Texas, we are providing additional training to our police force to make everyone safer. When discussing active shooter situations, everyone can be on the same ‘sheet of music’ thanks to the training received,” said Maj. Lawson Guthrie, Fort Sill Supervisory Police Officer.
The two officers share a common outlook on the issue and are equally driven to ensure that all of their officers are adequately trained.
These classes will continue until every law enforcement officer in Oklahoma is fully versed in LASER operations and has received their respective certifications.
“This training is being provided on Fort Sill as a result of our direct partnership with Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The training puts [Directorate of Emergency Services] on the leading edge of qualified instructors-able to train law enforcement personnel to the new state standard,” said Fred MaKinney, Fort Sill DES deputy director.