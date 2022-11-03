Fort Sill hosts LASER training to respond to active shooters

 Capt. Jeffery Sanders/Fort Sill

The Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services hosted Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response training (LASER) for all Oklahoma law enforcement the week of October 17-21.

Room-clearing, handling hostages, and reporting the event as it unfolds were just some of the topics covered in the classroom before moving onto real-world scenarios. The goals of this training are twofold: (1) to have a plan in place for responding to an active shooter situation, and (2) to have all law enforcement agencies in the state be able to conduct battle drills in the same manner.